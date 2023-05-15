Video shows thieves robbing a wings spot in White Oak

Surveillance video released by police Monday shows two suspects robbing a White Oak wings spot, and assaulting an employee.

Within the video, a pair of thieves can be seen entering America's Best Wings in the White Oak Shopping Center off New Hampshire Avenue. Investigators believe on Sunday, May 7 the suspects jumped over the front counter, flashed a gun and demanded the employees working go to the back of the restaurant.

One of the employees, police reported, was dragged to an area where the safes were located and forced to open them. When the employee couldn't open the second safe, detectives said that's when one of the suspects began to beat the victim in the head with his hand and gun.

The thieves managed to steal an undisclosed amount of money during the incident.

The surveillance video shows the suspects leaving the restaurant in a red Mitsubishi Lancer.

Police are now asking the public to help identify the men caught on camera committing the crimes. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest.

Watch the armed robbery video below: