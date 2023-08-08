Video shows Senator Rand Paul's staffer being attacked in broad daylight

Newly released video depicts the gruesome assault on a Senate staffer in the District.

A security camera captured the attack on Kentucky Senator Rand Paul's staffer Phillip Todd. The stabbing happened back in March as Todd, and a friend were walking down H Street Northeast in the middle of the afternoon.

Prosecutors are now releasing the footage — which was played in court in July at a hearing for the suspect.

The victim — who's wearing a light-colored coat in the video — is suddenly knocked to the ground.

After a struggle, and with the help of his friend the knife is knocked away from the suspect who is wearing a dark jacket with the hood up. The suspect then gets up and walks off.

Police have said they believe the attack was totally random. The victim suffered serious injuries, including a skull fracture.

Investigators believe that the attacker is 42-year-old Glynn Neal.

Last month he was found unfit to stand trial.

Neal will remain behind bars and undergo a series of psychological evaluations before his next court appearance in September.

WARNING the security footage video is graphic. Check it out below: