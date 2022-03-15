Video shows Montgomery County police officers rescuing driver from burning vehicle

A pair of Montgomery County police officers are being hailed heroes after rescuing a driver from a burning vehicle.

Montgomery County Police Sergeant B. Drew and Montgomery County Police Officer N. Rodgers were heading home from their evening shift Friday, March 12 around 1:25 a.m. when they came upon a fiery crash in the area of Montgomery Village Avenue.

The crash triggered a fire in the engine compartment and also set nearby brush ablaze.

Authorities say Sgt. Drew broke out the window with his flashlight and pulled the unconscious driver out of the car to safety. Ofc. Rodgers began to fight the flames with a fire extinguisher.

Firefighters responded and extinguished the fire. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital.