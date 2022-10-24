Video shows 2 men shooting at each other in downtown Silver Spring

Two men opened fire on each other Monday morning near a busy area in downtown Silver Spring.

Montgomery County police have released surveillance video of the incident and are asking the public to help identify the two suspects involved.

Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive near Veterans Plaza. While no one was hit, stray bullets struck a car driving by and a window of the Cava restaurant in the area.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding these suspects or this crime to call the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

