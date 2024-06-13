Video showed police tackling protesters who stormed the field at Nationals Park during the annual Congressional Baseball Game on Wednesday night.

A climate change group known as Climate Defiance posted the video online showing group members climb over the railing and jump onto the playing field. At least six people can be seen in the clip. Officers can be seen quickly taking the protesters down. "Congress sends billions of public $$ to subsidize deadly fossil fuels — but the police are tackling us instead," the group said on X.

READ MORE: Congressional Baseball Game descends into chaos after protesters storm field

"When eight people tried to protest on the field, our officers quickly stopped them and arrested them. The eight people are being charged with federal charges - Interference with a Member of the U.S. Capitol Police - 2 U.S.C. §1966," USCP posted in a message on X. "Before the charity game, we were aware that some people planned to possibly protest. This was discussed during our planning meetings and put in our comprehensive action plan to ensure we had plenty of resources to swiftly respond."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ VIDEO: Protesters storm field during Congressional Baseball Game (Credit: Julia Keane/Climate Defiance via Storyful)

"We are proud of our officers who are working to keep everyone safe during tonight’s Congressional Baseball Game for Charity," they continued.

According to FOX News, a small group of anti-Israel protesters were also spotted in the crowd. The group unfurled a "Free Palestine" and Palestinian flag in the right field section near the foul post.