Video: Maryland lawnmower driver caught on camera waiting in line for gas

The East Coast gas shortage is producing some memorable images – some that make you shake your head, and some that might make you cringe in frustration.

At least one driver provided a moment of comedy in Maryland when he waited on his lawnmower for some time to get fuel at a Rockville gas station.

SkyFox captured the driver on camera at Hungerford Drive and North Washington Street Thursday evening.

Shortly before 7 p.m., Patrick De Haan – who may be better known by the Twitter handle @GasBuddyGuy – indicated that 39% of Maryland’s gas stations reported that they were out of gas.

Neighboring Virginia was at 50%, and D.C. gas stations were reporting outages at 75% of their location.