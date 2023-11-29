VIDEO: Man shot, carjacked in Prince George's County, police say

A man was seriously injured in a shooting during a carjacking in Prince George's County, police say.

Officers responded to the scene in the 2700 block of Arundel Road in Mount Rainier around 4:10 p.m.

Police say the suspects pulled up on the victim and shot him in the right shoulder. They then drove off in his 2011 Dodge Durango.

New video obtained by FOX 5 appears to show the suspects forcing the man over the car before driving off in it as the owner hangs on.

The police chief tells FOX 5 the victim was heading home, had a pizza in his hand, and the suspects, believed to be juveniles, were waiting for anyone to prey on.

"They were pretty much leaning and waiting for any victim that came up and we’ve seen this across the board," said Mount Rainier Chief of Police, Linwood Alston. "They’ll come through our city and some of our neighboring cities and just look for victims, crime of opportunity, come and approach them and most times present guns take their vehicles and belongings."

Alston told FOX 5 that the suspects appeared to be fleeing back into the District.

"We’re working together with local law enforcement, local communities as well. We need you to be a part of our solutions, we need you to be vigilant," said Alston.

The suspects are described as two black males, possibly juveniles, both described as having slender builds. The suspects were wearing black masks and dark clothing, and one was wearing a black puffy jacket, police say.

According to police, the victim is in stable condition at a local hospital.

So far, the vehicle has not been recovered and the suspects remain on the loose.