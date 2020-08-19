Video: Howard County Police searching for man who assaulted woman, struck her with vehicle before fleeing

Police in Howard County are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the people and a vehicle involved in a disturbing assault that happened in Laurel Wednesday.

A video obtained by police shows the driver of a newer-model Audi SUV, either a Q3 or Q5, strike a woman, drag her into the vehicle and then drive off.

The SUV reportedly has temporary Maryland paper tags and sustained damage to the driver's side front quarter panel, headlight assembly and grill, according to police.

Police say the incident happened at around 11:50 a.m. at the McDonald’s in the 10000 block of Washington Boulevard (Route 1).

A preliminary investigation reveals that the man and woman may have initially had a physical altercation inside of the SUV, which led to the woman exiting the vehicle.

In the video, the SUV is first seen leaving the area briefly before returning and striking the woman and another vehicle.

The driver of the SUV was then caught on camera dragging the woman back into the vehicle and then leaving the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact investigators at 410-313-3700.