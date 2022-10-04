A sneaky coyote was removed from the bathroom of a California middle school Monday.

Riverside County Animal Services said the coyote ran into an open door of Jurupa Unified's Mission Middle School after staff tried to shoo it away.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Video: Coyote removed from middle school bathroom after sneaking inside (Riverside County Animal Services)

School staff found the coyote and kept the bathroom off limits.

Video shows an animal service officer safely removing the coyote and setting it free.