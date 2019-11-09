Video captures daytime Petworth mugging

article

Police are sharing video of a daytime robbery in Northwest D.C. in hopes of identifying the suspects.

Police say the mugging happened around 4:05 p.m. Oct. 29 in the 700 block of Varnum Street NW in the Petworth neighborhood.

The video shows the three suspects strong-arm a woman from behind, then take her backpack. Subsequent footage shows the three suspects flee the scene:

Police are offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.