Victim robbed at gunpoint, suspects fled on scooter in DC

D.C. police continue to search for suspects involved in an armed carjacking in Northeast.

According to police, the suspects approached the victim, who was sitting on a motor scooter, in the 1200 block of H Street, Northeast on Tuesday, May 14, at 12:09 p.m.,

Police say both suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s scooter. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene on the scooter.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.

