Veteran Maryland statesman Ulysses Currie passes away

Longtime Maryland statesman Ulysses Currie has passed away, according to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney.

State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy posted on her Facebook page on Friday, “RIP Senator Ulysses Currie. Thank you for your support and encouragement. You will be missed. Job well done Mr. Chair.”

The Prince George’s County Democrat represented the 25th District in Maryland House of Delegates from 1995 to 2016.