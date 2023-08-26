Vehicle rams into multifamily home in fatal crash

Authorities continue to investigate a fatal vehicle collision that left one dead and a vehicle rammed into a multifamily home in Prince George's County.

According to authorities, a single vehicle left the roadway in the ares of 800 blk of Kay Ct in Laurel Saturday morning. The vehicle rammed into a multifamily home leading to a fatality.

Featured article

Upon arrival officers located a male victim in the home suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police.