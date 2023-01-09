Vandals break stained-glass window at Takoma Park church

Authorities are searching for the person who threw rocks at and broke a stained-glass window at a church in Takoma Park.

Police say they responded to the 7300 block of New Hampshire Avenue for a vandalism report and found windows at the Bright Light Baptist Church broken.

They say the incident happened sometime overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-270-1100.