Vandals break stained-glass window at Takoma Park church
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - Authorities are searching for the person who threw rocks at and broke a stained-glass window at a church in Takoma Park.
Police say they responded to the 7300 block of New Hampshire Avenue for a vandalism report and found windows at the Bright Light Baptist Church broken.
Image 1 of 5
▼
They say the incident happened sometime overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-270-1100.