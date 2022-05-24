Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting: How to help, where to donate blood

Texans are being asked to donate blood, if they can, following the mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school. The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is in critical need of blood donations following the mass shooting.

Sixteen people are dead, including 14 children, one teacher, and the suspected gunman following a report of an "active shooter" at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Governor Greg Abbott reported.

The deceased children are said to be 2nd, 3rd and 4th graders, approximately 7, 8 and 9-year-olds.

The shooter is believed to be 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, Fox News reported. He was reportedly a student at a local high school. He is said to have acted alone in the shooting, and his relationship to the elementary school was not immediately disclosed.

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is in critical need of blood donations following the mass shooting. The blood bank sent over at least 15 units to victims at Uvalde Memorial Hospital, but its supply is running out, according to KSAT.

An emergency blood drive is scheduled for Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Herby Ham Activity Center in Uvalde. Walk-in donations are welcome, according to the blood bank.

Click here to schedule an appointment.

University Health also shared information about blood donations being needed.

"If you are looking for ways to help, please consider donating blood," University Health said in a tweet. "Your donation can help ensure we have supplies immediately available for the victims of this tragic shooting."

Donations can be scheduled online or by calling 210-358-2812.

The American Red Cross released the following statement after the mass shooting:

"The thoughts and deepest sympathies of the entire American Red Cross family are with the people of Uvalde and those affected by the tragic shooting on May 24. The Red Cross and its volunteers continue to coordinate our efforts with the Department of Public Safety, the City of Uvalde, and Uvalde County to assist family members of the victims.

Advertisement

We appreciate the outpouring of support and of community members reaching out to the Red Cross to offer their help during this challenging moment. At this time, we have all the resources and assistance we need. We will continue to coordinate with local officials and community partners to determine how we can best support the Uvalde community in the days and weeks ahead."