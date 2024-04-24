UT Austin Palestine rally: Greg Abbott says 'protestors belong in jail'

Texas lawmakers and organizations have reacted to the Palestine rally happening at the University of Texas at Austin, including Gov. Greg Abbott.

On Wednesday, April 24, hundreds of students walked out of class at UT Austin to rally for Palestine.

According to DPS, more than 20 arrests have been made by law enforcement.

A FOX 7 Austin photographer was arrested at the protests on UT campus. After the protest line was moved back, our photographer fell, and was then detained and taken to jail.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reacted to the rally on X (formerly Twitter) saying in part, "these protesters belong in jail."

More reactions on the rally at UT Austin can be found below:

