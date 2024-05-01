UT Dallas protests: Pro-Palestinian encampment dismantled by law enforcement, at least 17 arrested

Law enforcement tore down an encampment at UT Dallas after pro-Palestinian protesters set one up on the Richardson campus.

Police moved on the encampment shortly after 4 p.m., taking down the tents, flipping tables and taking some into custody.

University officials gave protesters written notice that they were criminally trespassing.

"The setting up of an encampment – including tents, barricades, and other structures – is not permitted under the University’s Policy for Speech, Expression, and Assembly, nor is it permitted under any other University of Texas at Dallas or UT System Policy or Rule," read a letter to the protesters from UT Dallas acquired by FOX 4.

UT Dallas said as of 5 p.m., 17 people have been arrested. They were taken to the Collin County Jail. It is unknown at this time how many of those taken into custody are students.

Texas DPS and police then surrounded the area around what is left of the encampment.

Texas DPS, Collin County Sheriff's, Richardson police and UT Dallas police are among the law enforcement groups in the area.

Facilities vehicles packed up the tents and other items from the encampment.

Some students holding an Israeli flag stood nearby while law enforcement took away the pieces.

A group of hundreds of protesters in the area stood nearby chanting before leaving the area around 5:45 p.m.

Some of the police who were in the area walked away from the area shortly after.

Protesters reorganized at the student union around 6 p.m.

"UT Dallas requested assistance from outside law enforcement in an effort to ensure the safety of our students, faculty and staff. Individuals may peacefully assemble in the common outdoor areas of campus to exercise their right to free speech, but they may not construct an encampment or block pathways," said UT Dallas in a statement on Wednesday.

About 100 volunteers set up the encampment in Chess Plaza on Friday at 4:30 a.m.

The protesters hung a banner saying "Welcome to Gaza Liberation Plaza."

"We are not going to back down. It is very much within our rights to stay in the free speech zone on campus," said Adam a UTD senior on Wednesday morning.

The Students for Justice in Palestine said they are demanding that UT Dallas and the University of Texas/Texas A&M Investment Management Company to divest in companies they say are enabling the war in Gaza.

The same group held a sit-in earlier this month at UT Dallas' administration building.