USPS officials issue warning about text scams ahead of holidays

The holiday season is here and so are scammers. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is warning consumers to stay vigilant against identity theft and package theft.

Scammers are taking advantage of the holiday rush with suspicious messages designed to steal your personal and financial information.

According to Postal Inspector Keith Nusbaum, "Scammers are looking for their opportunity to exploit times like Cyber Monday and the holiday season."

One common scam involves a fake message that says: "The USPS package has arrived at the warehouse and cannot be delivered due to incomplete address information." Clicking the link could give criminals access to sensitive information, including passwords.

"Generally, they’re looking for financial information," Nusbaum explained. "It starts with something general but gets more specific until they’re into your bank accounts."

The U.S. Postal Service will never ask for personal information via text or e-mail. To protect yourself, officials have some advice:

Be suspicious of messages requesting personal information.

Avoid clicking on unknown links in text messages or e-mails.

Don’t respond to messages from unknown senders.

If you get a message, send USPS-related phishing e-mails to spam@uspis.gov . You can also forward the text to 7726.

Porch pirates are another growing threat during the holiday season. These thieves target packages left unattended on doorsteps.

"Keep your packages safe," Nusbaum advised. "Keep them hidden and make sure you’re there when they’re delivered."

It’s not just your packages at risk, letter carriers face dangers, too.

"The carriers are out there delivering packages for the holiday season and letters that are important, Christmas cards, so if customers can be vigilant and watch them and make sure they’re not being followed or see anything suspicious, if they do, call 911," said Nusbaum.

By staying alert and sharing these tips , you can help protect yourself and others from holiday scams. Don’t let criminals steal the joy of the season!