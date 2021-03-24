US soccer star Megan Rapinoe to testify before Congress on Equal Pay Day

Megan Rapinoe is a decorated champion on the soccer pitch and has been a champion for women seeking equal pay in the workplace.

She will continue again and carry the cause Wednesday when she testifies before Congress in honor of Equal Pay Day.

Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, the Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, invited Rapinoe to a hybrid hearing that will examine the economic harm caused by longstanding gender inequalities.

Megan Rapinoe, No. 15 of the United States, celebrates during a game between Japan and USWNT at Toyota Stadium on March 11, 2020, in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

According to a news release published by the committee, women bore a disproportionate burden of care work before the COVID-19 pandemic, held low-wage jobs and were more likely than men to be forced out of employment.

On average, women earn just 82 cents for every dollar paid to White men. And when women of color are examined, the wage gap grows even wider.

Advertisement

Black women earn just 63 cents and Latinas earn only 55 cents for every dollar paid to White men, Maloney wrote.

Even in the professional sports world, women are fighting for equal pay.

The WNBA inked an 8-year collective bargaining agreement last year that enacted a 50-50 revenue split between players and team owners, similar to the revenue split men get in the NBA.

Prior to that, players only got roughly 20% of the league’s revenue.

Also last year, members of the U.S. women’s national soccer team sued the U.S. Soccer Federation for discrimination on the basis of sex.

The complaint initially sought $67 million in damages, alleging wage discrimination, but a judge threw out that portion of the lawsuit in May, FOX News reported.

The surviving portions of the lawsuit claimed the organization denied the women the same working conditions and professional development as the men’s national team.

RELATED: US women's national soccer team settles inequity claim

The USSF settled the suit last December. While maintaining the organization didn't do anything wrong, USSF agreed to provide the women’s squad with conditions comparable to the men’s team.

The committee said Wednesday’s hearing will review reforms that promote an equitable and inclusive economic recovery for women across the country.

It will also look into several reforms, including the Paycheck Fairness Act.

This story was reported from Atlanta.