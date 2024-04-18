Here are the major U.S. restaurant chains that have disappeared

article

Restaurant brands face many challenges, whether it's sales growth or customer retention. But when these eateries struggle to keep up with competitors in their industry, it occasionally results in these brands closing their doors nationwide.

Here are some of the restaurant chains that have closed locations through the years.

Steak & Ale

Steak & Ale opened in 1966 and had 280 locations, serving steakhouse filets at cheap prices but shut down in 2008.

Chi Chi's

Chi Chi's became a go-to restaurant for casual family dining for tacos, burritos, and salsa. The Mexican restaurant had more than 200 locations but filed for bankruptcy in 2003.

ShowBiz Pizza

ShowBiz Pizza was a popular place for pizza and kids' birthday parties. It closed its doors in 1992.

Planet Hollywood

Planet Hollywood restaurants filed for bankruptcy in 1999 and only has six restaurant locations in the world as the company converted the brans as a luxury resort chain years later.

ESPN Zone

ESPN Zone featured sports arcade games and food and lot of big screen TVs. The restaurant only lasted 20 years and by 2010, there were only two remaining locations with the last restaurant in California closing in 2018.

Casa Bonita

Casa Bonita was known for its live shows featuring circus performers. The restaurant chain struggled financially before COVID-19 came along, which closed all locations at the time. The brand was purchased by "South Park" creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and reopened the last Casa Bonita location in Lakewood, Colorado, in 2023.

Kenny Rogers Roasters

Kenny Rogers Roasters was known for wood-fired rotisserie chicken but multiple ownership changes led to the closing of the last U. S. location in 2011.

Howard Johnson's restaurants

Howard Johnson's restaurants had 400 restaurants across the US. By the 1970s, there were more than 1,000 of them. The final restaurant closed its doors in 2022.

All Star Café

All Star Café was a Planet Hollywood-owned restaurant with 10 locations, but the tavern closed its doors at the Walt Disney World location in 2007.

Bennigans

Bennigans closed 247 restaurants

Blimpie Subs & Salads

Blimpie Subs & Salads closed 1,114 stores

Ground Round Grill & Bar

Ground Round Grill & Bar closed 106 restaurants

Country Kitchen

Country Kitchen closed 197 restaurants

Damon's Grill & Sports Bar

Damon's Grill & Sports Bar closed 107 restaurants

TCBY

TCBY closed 405 stores

Tony Romas

Tony Romas closed 116 restaurants

Don Pablos

Don Pablos closed 93 restaurants

Big Boy

Big Boy closed 265 restaurants

Ponderosa/Bonanza

Ponderosa/Bonanza closed 305 restaurants

