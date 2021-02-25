Expand / Collapse search

US Park Police investigating shooting near Secret Service training facility in Beltsville

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 28 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

Shooting near Beltsville Secret Service training facility

BELTSVILLE, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The United States Park Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday near a U.S. Secret Service training facility in Beltsville.

Police say an officer was injured in a motor vehicle crash while responding to the incident on Powder Mill Road around 8:49 p.m.

The officer was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police

Police say additional information will be provided as it becomes available.