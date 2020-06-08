US National Arboretum reopens in DC with social distancing measures

article

The U.S. National Arboretum reopened on Monday with social distancing rules in place and a new schedule.

U.S. Department of Agriculture officials say the Arboretum will now be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

"Entry to the grounds will be provided via dedicated access points and there will be limited services and amenities during this time," according to information on the USDA website. "Visitors will be required to follow all posted guidelines designed to maximize the safety and health of all visitors and employees, including social distancing rules."

