Here's where the US has military bases in the Middle East

Tensions are high across U.S. military bases in the Middle East after a missile attack by Iran on a U.S. military base in Qatar.

The confirmation came soon after Iran acknowledged the missile attacks, saying the attack in Qatar matched the number of bombs dropped by the United States on its nuclear sites over the weekend, signaling its likely desire to de-escalate.

Where are U.S. military bases in the Middle East?

According to the American Security Project, the U.S. has its military footprint scattered across the Middle East in several countries.

Bahrain

The U.S. 5th Fleet, headquartered in Bahrain, oversees operations in the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, and Arabian Sea, including key chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal, and the Strait of Bab al-Mandeb.

Iraq

Al Asad Air Base house many U.S. military personnel although the U.S. has not maintained permanent facilities in Iraq since the withdrawal of U.S. forces in 2011.

Jordan

Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, located in Azraq, hosts multiple coalition partners, including Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

Kuwait

Kuwait hosts several large U.S. military installations, including Camp Arifjan, the forward headquarters of U.S. Army Central, and Ali Al Salem Air Base—located about 40 kilometers from the Iraqi border and nicknamed "The Rock" for its remote, rugged terrain. Camp Buehring, established during the 2003 Iraq War, serves as a staging area for U.S. Army units deploying to Iraq and Syria, according to the U.S. Army.

Qatar

Al Udeid Air Base, a 24-hectare facility located in the desert outside Doha, serves as the forward headquarters for U.S. Central Command, which oversees military operations across a vast region from Egypt to Kazakhstan. It is the largest U.S. base in the Middle East and hosts approximately 10,000 troops.

United Arab Emirates

The U.S. maintains a presence at Ain Al Asad Air Base in western Anbar province, where it supports Iraqi security forces and contributes to the NATO mission, according to the White House. The base was targeted by Iranian missile strikes in 2020 in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Located in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region, Erbil Air Base serves as a key hub for U.S. and coalition forces conducting training exercises and battle drills. According to a congressional report, the base plays a critical role in U.S. military efforts by providing a secure site for training, intelligence sharing, and logistical coordination in northern Iraq.