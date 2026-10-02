US-50 crash near Capital Beltway in Prince George's County leaves 1 critical, blocks traffic

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The Brief Emergency responders extricated an occupant trapped in a motor vehicle collision along US-50 in Lanham on Friday afternoon. One patient was transported to a hospital in critical condition, while a juvenile passenger suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries. All westbound lanes on US-50 were blocked at the Capital Beltway, causing traffic diversions and delays.



A crash on US-50 (John Hanson Highway) in Prince George's County left one person in critical condition and resulted in temporary westbound lane closures Friday afternoon.

What we know:

Firefighters and rescue personnel responded around 12:48 p.m. to a motor vehicle collision on US-50 West, past Martin Luther King Jr. Highway.

Prince George's County Fire and EMS crews arrived to find an occupant trapped inside a vehicle. Rescuers extricated the victim, who was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. A juvenile patient in the vehicle was also transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC), all westbound lanes of US-50 were blocked at I-95/I-495 (Exit 7/Capital Beltway) following the collision. Traffic was diverted to the ramp for the Outer Loop, causing delays extending nearly a mile.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the cause of the crash or the total number of vehicles involved. The identities of the adult in critical condition and the injured juvenile have not been disclosed.