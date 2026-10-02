US-50 crash near Capital Beltway in Prince George's County leaves 1 critical, blocks traffic
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A crash on US-50 (John Hanson Highway) in Prince George's County left one person in critical condition and resulted in temporary westbound lane closures Friday afternoon.
What we know:
Firefighters and rescue personnel responded around 12:48 p.m. to a motor vehicle collision on US-50 West, past Martin Luther King Jr. Highway.
Prince George's County Fire and EMS crews arrived to find an occupant trapped inside a vehicle. Rescuers extricated the victim, who was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. A juvenile patient in the vehicle was also transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC), all westbound lanes of US-50 were blocked at I-95/I-495 (Exit 7/Capital Beltway) following the collision. Traffic was diverted to the ramp for the Outer Loop, causing delays extending nearly a mile.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the cause of the crash or the total number of vehicles involved. The identities of the adult in critical condition and the injured juvenile have not been disclosed.
The Source: This article was written using information provided by the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department and MATOC Alerts.