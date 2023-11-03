Expand / Collapse search

Urgent fentanyl safety meeting being held at Park View High School Saturday

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Loudoun County
STERLING, Va. - Following a string of overdoses at Park View High School in Loudoun County –  the school district and sheriff's department are looking to educate parents.

There's a presentation scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the school.

Urgent fentanyl safety meeting being held at Park View High School Saturday Photo via LCPS

It's a chance for parents to learn what fentanyl looks like, and about the resources available. They'll also learn how to use naloxone.

In addition to Saturday’s information session, LCPS is encouraging families to talk with their children about the dangers of fentanyl. 

If they have concerns about their child, parents can reach out to the school’s student assistance specialist or mental health specialist. 

On Wednesday, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order aimed at preventing teen overdoses.

Executive Order 28 directs the Virginia Department of Education to issue guidance ensuring school divisions notify all parents of school-connected overdoses within 24 hours. They're also being asked to work closely with law enforcement to prevent overdoses, and enhance student education about the dangers of abusing drugs. 

Four of the ten reported overdoses happened on school grounds at Park View, three required Narcan, and twice staff had to administer CPR.

The school district sent a letter Tuesday – alerting parents of what was happening at the school, but many parents FOX 5 spoke to wonder why that took so long.