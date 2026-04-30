UMD police searching for serial flasher exposing himself in campus library

The Brief University of Maryland police are searching for a man they said has repeatedly exposed himself in the campus library. The alleged flasher is wanted for at least three different incidents dating back to mid-February. Police say the incidents all happened in library bathrooms.



Police at the University of Maryland are asking for help identifying the person they say has repeatedly exposed himself in the university library.

UMD police searching for library flasher

What we know:

Police shared multiple security camera shots of the suspect this week. According to the University of Maryland Police Department, the suspect is wanted for at least three separate incidents dating back to mid-February.

The first happened on Feb. 12. Around 6 p.m. that day, a student told police that he was in a stall in the library's sixth-floor bathroom, when a person walked into the neighboring stall, exposed himself, then left the bathroom.

Then around 5 p.m. on March 25, another student said that he was in the bathroom on the seventh floor, when he saw a person looking at him through a hole in the stall.

The latest incident happened just three days ago, April 27. Just like the first case, it happened in the sixth-floor bathroom. A student in a stall said someone entered the stall next to him, then exposed himself, before leaving.

Dig deeper:

Because of the incidents, UMD police have sent out notices to the entire campus, asking for help to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department.