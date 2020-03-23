University of Maryland confirms 4th case of coronavirus in science staff member

The University of Maryland has confirmed a fourth case of the coronavirus. According to school officials, a staff member in the College of Computer, Mathematical and Natural Sciences has tested positive for COVID-19.

"During the previous two weeks, the staff member was only known to be on campus on March 12, 2020," the University said in a statement. "Following our standard protocol, we notified all individuals with known direct contact and provided them with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)."

On Saturday, officials confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 affiliated with the University. Officials said and individual who contracts with the University Health Center and Maryland Athletics on a part-time basis and a student who participated in Education Abroad in Barcelona, Spain tested positive for COVID-19.

