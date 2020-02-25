University of Maryland, College Park graduate sues university for being served food with gluten

A graduate of the University of Maryland, College Park is now suing her alma mater for alleged negligence when it came to her dietary needs.

The student says she was hospitalized after the university staff deliberately gave her gluten knowing she has celiac disease.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Hannah Smith is 23 years old now, but her claims in a recently filed lawsuit stem from her college days campus. She tells FOX 5, as someone with celiac disease, coming to a big university was pretty frightening. She put her trust into the staff says that trust was broken.

The Allegany County native was diagnosed with celiac disease as a teen, and as treatment, she must maintain a strictly gluten-free diet.

Before committing to living on the University of Maryland campus, she tells FOX 5 she and her parents went in person to meet the chef and dining services director to explain the severity of her reactions to gluten and to make sure the university could accommodate her special dietary needs.

Students who live on campus are required to buy a meal plan and on the university’s website it states they’re dedicated to working with students with allergies or food intolerance and that they can create: “specially cooked meals.”

Advertisement

From 2017 to 2018, Hannah’s meals were specially prepared weekly and set aside, but according to a recently-filed lawsuit, there were four instances where the university allegedly failed to leave out gluten in Hannah’s meals.

Hannah had to be hospitalized after that third episode and according to emails obtained by FOX 5, the university dining services director responded to her in an email dated April 23, 2018, saying: “I believe the hash brown patty we served you may have been part of the issue since it does have a wheat flour used to hold it together.”

In another email from 2017 after a different incident, a dining official says a staff member “read malt on the ingredients but did not know it was gluten.”

In the lawsuit, Hannah also claims her food was set aside in the back kitchen of the dining hall, openly exposed to other foods that contained gluten.

Now, she wants the university to take accountability.

"More than anything I don’t want this to happen to anybody else," she said.



