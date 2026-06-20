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University of Maryland suffers campus-wide power outage

By
FOX 5 DC
College Park
Published June 20, 2026 6:29 PM EDT
Published June 20, 2026 6:29 PM EDT
article

University of Maryland student punched, robbed as she walked on College Park campus: police

The Brief

    • The University of Maryland reported a campus-wide power outage on Saturday.
    • It's not clear how many facilities are affected by the outage.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - The University of Maryland reported a campus-wide power outage on Saturday.

What we know:

The university sent out an alert to students and staff Saturday afternoon, warning of the outage.

University officials said that facilities management is working to assess the situation, and the school has sent crews to people who were inside elevators when the outage began.

What we don't know:

It's not clear when power may be restored, or how many campus buildings are affected by the outage.

The Source: Information in this story is from the University of Maryland.

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