University of Maryland suffers campus-wide power outage

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The Brief The University of Maryland reported a campus-wide power outage on Saturday. It's not clear how many facilities are affected by the outage.



The University of Maryland reported a campus-wide power outage on Saturday.

What we know:

The university sent out an alert to students and staff Saturday afternoon, warning of the outage.

University officials said that facilities management is working to assess the situation, and the school has sent crews to people who were inside elevators when the outage began.

What we don't know:

It's not clear when power may be restored, or how many campus buildings are affected by the outage.