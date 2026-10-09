Uniformed on-duty police officer charged with shoplifting from Target self-checkout, authorities say

A Virginia police officer is facing criminal charges after authorities say he shoplifted from two Target stores in Fairfax County, including one incident where he was uniformed and on duty.

The Brief A Virginia police officer is facing criminal charges after authorities say he shoplifted from two Target stores in Fairfax County. Abram was in uniform and on duty at the time of the incident. Detectives criminally charged Abram with two counts of misdemeanor shoplifting.



The alleged thefts occurred on September 22. The first happened around 1 p.m. at the Target store on New Guinea Road in Burke. Loss prevention staff reported that a customer, later identified as Master Police Officer Scott Abram, 44, of Spotsylvania, concealed the barcode of an item using a less expensive item during a self-checkout transaction.

Investigators say Abram then left the store with both items after paying for only one. Abram was in uniform and on duty at the time of the incident.

Loss prevention staff also reported a similar incident involving Abram at a Target location in Springfield later that same day, which occurred while he was off duty.

Scott Abram (Fairfax County Police)

Following the allegations, Abram was placed on administrative leave. On Oct. 8, detectives criminally charged Abram with two counts of misdemeanor shoplifting, and he was released on two criminal summonses.

"I am disheartened that a police officer has betrayed the public trust with these intentional acts of criminal misconduct. It is unacceptable, and I will not tolerate it," Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said in a statement.

Abram is a 23-year veteran of the department assigned to the School Resource Officer Unit.