Ungrading practice gains momentum at colleges, universities across the country

A popular trend, known as ungrading, has some colleges and universities across the country ditching letter grades for students.

According to a report from NPR, two Maryland colleges, Howard Community College and Prince George’s Community College, have adopted the practice.

The practice has already been happening at some K-12 schools across the country, but educators are now weighing whether it could help collegiate students.

Supporters say ungrading supports students' mental health by limiting stress, focuses and responsibilities.

Those opposed to the practice say it does not help students solve their school work related issues, and ultimately encourages students to not work as hard.

They also add that because the scores would not be reported on a transcript, it could lead to inaccurate depictions of each student's achievements.

Several higher learning institutions have tried ungrading in the past, but they ultimately switched back to traditional letter grades citing research that indicates it could delay adult behavior.

Matt Bennett, a higher education expert and Christian Union CEO, says some colleges are now turning back to ungrading because it makes their institution attractive amid declining college enrollment nationwide.