Expand / Collapse search

Unconventional Wisdom: Somaya Reese

Published 
Unconventional Wisdom
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Somaya Reese is known for keeping it real as a cast member on the reality show "Love & Hip Hop New York."

Outside of reality TV, she has turned her Slim Tea business into a booming million dollar business.

But before the fame and fortune, it was a rough journey.

From growing up in living in a garage, navigating the violent gang world in South central LA, running away from home to battling her personal demons, she discusses how she has turned all her setbacks into success.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news and weather

FOX 5 Anchor Wisdom Martin sits down with reality TV stars, actors and everyone in between. Nothing is off limits, bringing you unconventional wisdom.

Have a topic you want Wisdome to cover? Tell him about it on his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Also, be sure to join the conversation in the Unconventional Wisdom Facebook group!

SUBSCRIBE: The Unconventional Wisdom podcast is available on Audioboom, Google Play and iTunes!