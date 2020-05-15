Unconventional Wisdom: Somaya Reese

Somaya Reese is known for keeping it real as a cast member on the reality show "Love & Hip Hop New York."

Outside of reality TV, she has turned her Slim Tea business into a booming million dollar business.

But before the fame and fortune, it was a rough journey.

From growing up in living in a garage, navigating the violent gang world in South central LA, running away from home to battling her personal demons, she discusses how she has turned all her setbacks into success.

