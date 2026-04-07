Montgomery County firefighters responded to an overnight house fire in Gaithersburg after unattended cooking ignited flames inside a home early Tuesday.

What we know:

The fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. on Grove Avenue. Crews arrived to find active fire and worked quickly to bring it under control.

Fire officials said the blaze started in the kitchen and was caused by unattended cooking.

Three adults were inside the home but made it out safely, officials said. Firefighters also reported there were no working smoke alarms in the house.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Unattended cooking sparks overnight house fire in Gaithersburg (Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)