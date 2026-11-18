The Brief University of Maryland freshman Maria Jose Flores Garcia and her mother have been released from an ICE detention facility in Louisiana. According to officials, they began traveling home Wednesday, Nov. 18. UMD President Darryll J. Pines and U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen confirmed the release, thanking students, community advocates and Maryland leaders who pushed for the family's return. The mother and daughter were detained during a Nov. 5 immigration check-in in Baltimore and faced deportation to Mexico despite a 2021 court order barring their removal to El Salvador.



University of Maryland freshman Maria Jose Flores Garcia and her mother are on their way home from Louisiana on Wednesday, Nov. 18, after being released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, university President Darryll J. Pines announced.

What we know:

In a letter to the campus community Wednesday morning, Pines said the university learned Tuesday night that Flores Garcia and her mother, Mirna Aracely Garcia Cabrera, had been released from an immigration detention facility – news confirmed by the family's attorney.

Both women began their journey home from Louisiana on Wednesday, Pines said. U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) also confirmed their release in a statement Wednesday.

Flores Garcia, 19, and Garcia Cabrera were taken into ICE custody on Nov. 5 during a routine immigration check-in in Baltimore. Flores Garcia’s boyfriend previously told FOX 5 that officers gave her the option to leave during the check-in, but she refused to separate from her mother, leading officers to detain them both.

Neither Flores Garcia nor her mother has a criminal record, according to their legal team.

Prior to their release, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that Flores Garcia entered the U.S. illegally at an unknown time and was arrested in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas in December 2016, where she was placed in removal proceedings before being released into the country. According to DHS, an immigration judge issued a final order of removal against Flores Garcia in February 2021, and officials noted that Garcia Cabrera had previously been removed from the U.S.

What we don't know:

Federal officials have not publicly commented on the decision to release Flores Garcia and her mother, nor have they detailed the terms or conditions of their release.

Authorities also have not said whether the government still plans to pursue deporting the pair to Mexico under a third-country removal policy.

What they're saying:

Pines said university leaders are "overjoyed and relieved" by the news and thanked students, faculty, staff and elected officials who advocated for the family, including Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks, Rep. Glenn Ivey, Gov. Wes Moore, Prince George's County Executive Aisha Braveboy, Maryland House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk and Del. Ashanti Martinez.

"Terps advocated for Maria, and students held rallies, information sessions and meetings with Student Affairs leaders, including Vice President Patty Perillo and her team," Pines wrote, asking the community to respect the family's privacy as Flores Garcia transitions home.

In his letter, Pines also shared a statement from Peña-Melnyk celebrating the family's return ahead of the holidays.

"I’m grateful that Maria Flores Garcia and Mirna Garcia Cabrera are coming home and that these cherished community members will be able to spend the holidays with their loved ones," Peña-Melnyk said. "In her valedictorian address at Parkdale High School this year, Maria told her classmates that 'our dreams don’t have limits or borders,' and I couldn’t agree more. The prayers of so many have been answered today, and I thank God for all who worked to achieve this beautiful outcome."

Van Hollen said Flores Garcia and her mother never should have been detained, writing that the arrest "put a clear lie to their claim that they’re going after 'the worst of the worst'" and praising the community for rallying around her.

Before the release, immigration attorney Justice Haynes with Murray Osorio PLLC, who represents the family, said the Feb. 23, 2021, final order of removal cited by DHS was the exact same ruling in which an immigration judge granted both women protection under the Convention Against Torture.

"Under immigration law, a judge can only grant this protection together with a removal order," Haynes previously explained. "The judge entered that order and, in the same decision, barred the government from carrying it out by sending them to El Salvador."

Haynes said DHS never appealed the 2021 ruling or moved to terminate the protection order, but had planned to deport the women to Mexico under a March 2025 DHS policy that uses third-country removals to send individuals with protection orders to countries where they have no ties. He warned that sending them to Mexico would undermine their court-ordered protection because Mexico regularly buses deported Salvadorans back to El Salvador.

The backstory:

Flores Garcia came to the United States from El Salvador at age 9, according to her attorneys. When she and her mother first arrived, they were placed in removal proceedings and applied for protection from the immigration court.

On Feb. 23, 2021, an immigration judge in Baltimore granted them protection under the Convention Against Torture, a measure reserved for people who would likely face torture if returned to their home country. While the protection does not provide a path to permanent residency, attorneys said it allowed the family to work legally and establish stability in Maryland.

Flores Garcia went on to become the valedictorian of Parkdale High School in Prince George's County, where she delivered a graduation speech about the challenges of coming to the U.S. She earned a full scholarship to the University of Maryland, where she is a freshman studying public health with plans to become an emergency room doctor, her attorneys said.