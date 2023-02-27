U Street Metro stabbing under investigation

A man is recovering in a hospital after police say he was stabbed at the U Street Metro station Monday afternoon.

The incident, according to Metro Transit Police, happened on a platform ahead of the busy evening commute.

UNITED STATES - JULY 25: A Red Line Metro train arrives in the Metro Center station in Washington on Monday, July 25, 2022. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Police said the suspect fled before they arrived, and the victim's injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Metro riders who travel along the Green Line should expect delays as trains are single tracking between Georgia Avenue and U Street due to the police investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



