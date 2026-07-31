U.S. Senator introduces bill requiring American flags, Pledge of Allegiance in DC classrooms

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The Brief A proposed bill could require D.C. classrooms to display American flags and offer time to recite the Pledge of Allegiance. U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody said the bill aims to fight against "anti-American indoctrination." Under current DC policy, all District-owned buildings are required to display the American and D.C. flags.



A newly proposed bill could require Washington, D.C. schools to display the American flag and set aside time for students to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody (R-Fla.), who introduced the bill, said it aims to fight back against "anti-American indoctrination in schools."

What we know:

The PLEDGE Act would require the flag to be displayed in all school classrooms and would require that students have an opportunity to recite the pledge each day.

Under D.C. policy and federal flag protocol, all District-owned buildings, including schools, are required to fly the American flag and D.C. flag on their grounds.

"We should be teaching kids why America is worth loving, and most importantly, the principles and values that make America worth defending," Sen. Moody said in a statement. "My PLEDGE Act helps restore pride in our nation by reminding students every day of the freedom, responsibilities, and blessings that come with being an American, and the sacrifices made for our flag and everything it represents."

According to Sen. Moody, more than 40 states have varying pledge requirements for schools. She cited a Gallup poll that found each new generation is less likely than the previous one to say they are "extremely" or "very proud" to be an American.

In June, Sen. Moody introduced a separate bill aiming to ensure more American flags are made in the US and bought with federal funds.