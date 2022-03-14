U.S. Capitol to partially reopen for some public tours starting March 28

The Capitol will begin phase one of its reopening plan starting on March 28, according to sources close to Fox News.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Fox is told that phase one of the reopening plan will allow groups of up to 15 persons for office visits or staff-led tours.

Public tours will also resume, but only for school groups. The Capitol will launch up to four tours an hour for a maximum of 50 students between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

The building has largely been shut down to the public since March 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.