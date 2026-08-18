U.S. Attorney criticizes pretrial release of WWII Memorial vandalism suspect

The Brief U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro criticized a judge's decision to grant pretrial release to an alleged WWII Memorial vandal. The judge determined Melissa Farris was not a flight risk, allowing her to return to Toledo, Ohio. Farris is scheduled to return for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 3.



The U.S. Attorney for D.C. criticized a judge's decision to grant pretrial release to the woman accused of vandalizing the World War II Memorial.

What we know:

Melissa Farris, who surrendered herself to law enforcement following the incident, is facing two felony charges after allegedly recording herself defacing the monument with red paint and putting bubbles in the fountain.

Despite the charges, a judge granted Farris pretrial release after determining she was not a flight risk. The decision allows her to return to Toledo, Ohio, where her daughter lives.

READ MORE | Accused WWII Memorial vandal granted pretrial release after court appearance

What they're saying:

The decision drew pushback from U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro. In a statement addressing the court's ruling, she questioned the logic behind releasing Farris:

"In what world does it make sense to release a defendant charged with two federal felonies who has no ties to this community, holds a Kentucky driver’s license, has no home address, has been camping in Washington for several weeks, immediately after the crime searched for flights to Michigan, then traveled to Virginia, and claims to have friends in Ohio? If anyone is a flight risk, it is certainly her."

Farris is scheduled to return to Washington, D.C., for a preliminary hearing on September 3.