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The Brief Two people were taken to a hospital after a townhouse fire in Fair Oaks. Crews said the fire was brought under control and no firefighters were injured. The fire was reported at a home near the intersection of Alder Woods Drive and Route 50.



Two people were injured in a townhouse fire in Fair Oaks on Wednesday night, a day before Thanksgiving, Fairfax County first responders said.

What we know:

Fire crews responded to the home near the intersection of Alder Woods Drive and Route 50 around 7:20 p.m. They arrived to find smoke coming from a middle townhome. During their interior attack, crews discovered flames in the backside of the home, in a kitchen area.

The fire was quickly brought under control, and two people, a male and female, were transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said. No firefighters were injured.

One victim was found on the first floor and another was found on the second floor of the home. As of Wednesday night, they are in critical condition, officials said. Officials did not share details about the ages of the victims.

Crews remained on scene to ensure the fire was extinguished and fire investigators also responded to the scene.