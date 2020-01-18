Two more Virginia delegates say they're getting death threats ahead of pro-gun MLK Day rally

article

Two more Virginia delegates say they're skipping public appearances because of death threats related to Monday's massive pro-gun rally coming to Richmond.

Del. Luke Torian (D-Prince William County) announced Friday night that he and Del. Jennifer Carroll-Foy (D-Woodbridge) will skip their planned town hall Saturday because of security concerns:

Their announcement comes two days after Del. Lee Carter of Manassas said he would spend Monday in a safe house instead of the state capitol because of death threats against his family.

Up to 100,000 guns rights activists are expected to rally at the state capitol Monday as Virginia Democrats press ahead with their plans to pass sweeping gun reform measures.

Gov. Ralph Northam said "credible threats" led him to declare a state of emergency on the Capitol grounds, which includes a firearms ban.

The FBI said Thursday it arrested three suspected Neo-Nazis who planned to attend the rally with a handmade assault rifle and more than 1,500 rounds of ammunition. Authorities say the men also used encrypted chat rooms to share plans to commit violence against minorities during the rally Monday, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Advertisement

RELATED STORIES:

Virginia Democrat says death threats ahead of gun-rights rally will force him into safe house

Maryland neo-Nazis accused of discussing bringing firearms to pro-gun rally in Virginia​​​​​​​

Virginia Governor Northam declares state of emergency ahead of gun rally​​​​​​​