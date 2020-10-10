Two men dead after double shooting in Northeast DC

article

UPDATE (4:30 P.M.): Police say both victims have since died.

ORIGINAL: D.C. police say two men are unconscious and not breathing after a double shooting Saturday afternoon in Northeast D.C.

It happened in the 1700 block of Irving Street, Northeast.

Police found both victims at the scene of the crime. They do not have a suspect description or other information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.