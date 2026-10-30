Two families displaced after car crashes into Montgomery County townhouse

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Town crashes into townhome in Wheaton, Maryland.

The Brief A car crashed into a Wheaton townhome Friday, leaving two families displaced. No injuries were reported and the reason for the crash is unclear. Two occupants were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.



Two families were displaced after a car crashed into a townhome in Wheaton Friday evening, according to Montgomery County first responders.

What we know:

The incident was reported in the 11700 block of Veirs Mill Road near Claridge Road. Crews were called around 4:45 p.m. for the reported crash.

Officials said two occupants were inside the vehicle at the time. No injuries were reported. The driver was responsive, and the reason for the crash remains unclear.

Fire officials said two homes were unsafe to occupy, and code enforcement crews were called to inspect the structure.