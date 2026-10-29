Halloween curfews 2026: What DC-area families need to know before trick-or-treating

The Brief D.C.'s permanent youth curfew means anyone under 18 has to be off the streets by 12:01 a.m. on Halloween night. MPD can also set earlier "youth curfew zones" starting at 8 p.m. As of Thursday, none had been announced for Halloween weekend. No Halloween-specific curfews have been announced in the Maryland or Northern Virginia suburbs.



Halloween falls on a Saturday this year, which means a lot of trick-or-treaters will likely be out late.

Before you send the teens off for the night, here's everything you need to know about youth curfews in Washington, D.C., across the region.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 31: A child dressed as Mario fixes their mustache after receiving candy while Trick-or-Treating in the Allandale neighborhood on October 31, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Community members and families came out to celebrate Halloween Expand

What we know:

D.C.'s youth curfew became permanent law on July 2.

From September through June, anyone under 18 has to be off the streets from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights, and from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. on weekend nights. That means the Halloween night curfew starts at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

The curfew applies to everyone under 18 who's in the District, not just D.C. residents.

The law also lets MPD set "youth curfew zones" in popular gathering spots. Inside a zone, groups of nine or more people under 18 can't gather in public places or businesses. Zones can't start before 8 p.m., and MPD says it will post the boundaries, dates and times publicly and put up signs around each zone. Recent zones have covered Navy Yard, the U Street corridor and Columbia Heights.

If you're looking for a supervised option, MPD is hosting Safe Haven Halloween events in all seven police districts. Those include a haunted house at the First District station from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, and a trunk-or-treat at the Second District station from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

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In Prince George's County, the county curfew applies to kids under 17. It runs from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, and from 10 p.m. on other nights. National Harbor also had a separate youth curfew in place starting in February: no unaccompanied minors from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

In Montgomery County, there's no countywide youth curfew, and a Halloween curfew has yet to be announced.

In Northern Virginia, Oct. 31 is the official trick-or-treat date in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties, but there's no official time. The general rule is dusk until about 9 p.m., according to FunInFairfaxVA. Arlington County doesn't set hours either, and says trick-or-treating usually starts around sunset, just after 6 p.m.

What we don't know:

D.C. police have yet to announce any curfew zones for Halloween weekend.

What's next:

This list may grow. Towns and police departments are still announcing curfews ahead of Halloween weekend.

And don't forget, clocks fall back an hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, as daylight saving time ends.