Early voting in Virginia surges past 2022 midterm turnout with over 1.2 million ballots cast

The Brief More than 1.2 million early ballots were cast in Virginia as of Tuesday, Oct. 28. So far, more early ballots have been cast this year than during the entire 2022 midterm election. Some voters cited national politics, policy debates and the Trump administration as motivators for voting early.



Virginians are turning out in record numbers ahead of Election Day, casting more early ballots than they did during the entire midterm election four years ago.

What we know:

According to data compiled by the Virginia Public Access Project, more than 1.2 million early ballots, specifically 1,256,823, had been cast across the Commonwealth as of Tuesday, Oct. 28. That already surpasses the entire early voting total from the 2022 midterm election, which closed just shy of 1 million at 976,558 ballots.

The comparison represents an increase of nearly 30% in early ballots cast, with days still remaining before the early voting window closes.

Localities across Northern Virginia and the broader region are driving the surge. The Virginia Public Access Project reports that early voting figures have already exceeded 2022 levels to varying degrees in Loudoun, Arlington, Fauquier, and Fairfax counties.

READ MORE | Virginia early voting starts Sept. 18: What voters need to know

Outside polling sites in Fairfax County, campaign signs lined the walkways as drop boxes and in-person voting rooms saw heavy activity.

In conversations with voters in the traditionally left-leaning jurisdiction, many cited national politics, policy debates and the Trump administration as motivators for casting their ballots ahead of time.

What they're saying:

"I think there’s been a lot of grumbling, and people are a little tired of the economy and the way things are going, and so, I’m not surprised actually that people are stepping up," said voter Christine Mead.

Other voters pointed to social and civil rights issues.

"I’d like to protect the rights of immigrants and women and queer people especially during this super aggressive administration," voter Jarely Soriano said.

Voter Tess Spina emphasized reproductive freedom, saying the central issue this cycle is "definitely abortion, because women’s rights are important."

Frustration with the political climate and governance also resonated with attendees at the polls.

"I think a lot of people are fed up with certain things that are going on in this country, and people are kind of ready for some change," said voter Omer Sheikh.

Fairfax voter Michael Nader voiced displeasure with government spending, citing concerns over "tax money being squandered, not once, twice, but more than that."

In-person early voting in Virginia continues through Halloween, giving voters across the state several more days to cast their ballots before Election Day.