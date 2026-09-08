Maryland awards $11.3M for 24 bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure projects

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The Brief The Maryland Department of Transportation announced $11.3 million in grants for two dozen bike, pedestrian and trail projects statewide. The investments include $9.3 million in federal grants and $2 million in state funds to improve safety, accessibility and economic development. Funded projects range from Safe Routes to School improvements and new shared-use paths to repairing a 20-mile stretch of the C&O Canal towpath.



The Maryland Department of Transportation is deploying $11.3 million in grants to fund two dozen bicycle, pedestrian and trail projects across the state.

Where the funding is coming from

What we know:

The Fiscal Year 2027 grants include $9.3 million in federal funding directed to 12 projects through the Transportation Alternatives Program and Recreational Trails Program. The remaining $2 million comes from state funding for 12 projects through the MDOT Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network Program.

Transportation Secretary Katie Thomson said the investment is part of a statewide push to make walking, biking and rolling safer and more accessible for Marylanders of all ages and abilities.

"Creating new paths and linking others together are key components of Maryland’s transportation future," Thomson said in a statement.

What projects are getting funded

Big picture view:

The state's $2 million Bikeways Network Program grants will fund seven design projects in areas like Brunswick, Catonsville, Laurel and North East to connect paths to schools, parks and historic main streets. The funds also cover construction projects in Edmonston and La Plata to fill missing trail connections and extend a shared-use path, plus three retrofitting projects to establish wayfinding and improve safety in Baltimore City, Anne Arundel County and Montgomery County.

The $9.3 million in federal grants will support a variety of infrastructure improvements and trail repairs, including:

Safe Routes to School infrastructure improvements in Williamsport and Smithsburg.

Repair and rehabilitation of a 20-mile stretch of the C&O Canal towpath in Montgomery and Washington counties.

New active transportation facilities in Baltimore City, Anne Arundel County and Montgomery County.

Trail bridge replacements in state forests in Allegany and Garrett counties.

Boardwalk and trail rehabilitation in Loch Lynn Heights, Kent County and Montgomery County.

New singletrack trails in Rocky Gap State Park.