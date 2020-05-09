Two dead, one hospitalized after domestic triple shooting in Prince George's County
LANHAM, Md. - Two people are dead and another is in the hospital following a "domestic-related" triple shooting Friday night in Lanham, police say.
Prince George's County police say a man shot two women then himself around 11:13 p.m. Friday in the 9000 block of Walkerton Drive.
Police found the man and one woman dead at the scene, and took the other woman to a nearby hospital.
They did not disclose the hospitalized woman's medical condition.
Police said Saturday morning that the triple shooting was a "domestic-related" incident.
Another photo from the crime scene.