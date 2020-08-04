Two DC mothers say they were held at gunpoint, wrongfully detained by Secret Service on National Mall

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security and Secret Service Tuesday demanding answers after two young D.C. mothers say they were swarmed by police at gunpoint and wrongfully detained along Constitution Avenue last week.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

India Johnson and Yasmeen Winston tell FOX 5 they were planning to head to the National Mall to splash with their babies in the water at the WWII Memorial.

They had just parked their car with their 6-month-old and 13-month-old babies in the backseat when a Secret Service vehicle rammed into the front of their car.

Advertisement

Attorney Tim Maloney has sent a list of questions to the Secret Service on behalf of the women.

Johnson and Winston say their car was apparently mistaken for a stolen vehicle last seen with two male suspects. They say they handed over their registration very quickly, but they say they were handcuffed and their babies were left alone crying in the hot car until paramedics arrived.

The women tell FOX 5 the whole ordeal lasted 45 minutes to an hour before they were reunited with their children and allowed to leave. Many of the officers, they say, were not wearing masks.

Now, Johnson and Winston are asking the Secret Service to investigate and release any body camera or other surveillance video of the incident. They also want the officers involved suspended.

READ MORE: House of Representatives adopts bill to make DC 51st state

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton is asking why the women were "improperly arrested."

"This incident indicates that police still have lessons to learn," she said. "We will not have visitors treated that way and I'm certainly not going to have any constituents of mine ever treated this way."

The Secret Service sent FOX 5 the following statement:

"The Secret Service can confirm it has received a query requesting the agency investigate an alleged interaction between Uniformed Division Officers and two members of the public. The Secret Service is looking into the matter and has no further comment at this time."