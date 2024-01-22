Two arrested after dragging police officer across highway in getaway car

Two suspects have been charged with the attempted murder of a police officer after an attempted burglary that ended up in a police chase on Sunday, police say.

Around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, two officers investigated a possible burglary in progress at a gas station on Crain Highway.

A burgundy van was backed into the front door of the closed gas station – similar to a van that had been used in a burglary about an hour prior.

The two suspects, 51-year-old Dennis Burkett of Brandywine and 50-year-old Robert Burkett Jr. of Temple Hills, ran from the store and into the van.

One of the officers tried to remove Burkett from the driver's seat, but Burkett started to drive the van with the officer still in the driver's door area.

The other officer fired his gun, hitting Burkett. Burkett continued to flee, speeding across Crain Highway and onto South Osborne road while dragging the officer. The officer fell from the van on South Osborne Road.

Officials pursued the van for more than 30 minutes, until the van became disabled at Branch Avenue and Bonita Street in Temple Hills.

The pair were taken into custody, and Dennis Burkett was taken to the hospital and released later in the day.

The gas station's ATM had been tampered with, and a pry bar was left behind along with other tools.

Both suspects are charged with multiple offenses, including second-degree attempted murder, assault, breaking and entering, auto theft and additional charges. Detectives believe the suspects could be connected to more than a dozen similar classes in the county.

The officer who fired his weapon is currently on administrative leave as the incident is investigated by the Internal Affairs Division.