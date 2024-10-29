Two arrested for assaulting officer near VP Harris rally in DC

article

Two people were arrested Tuesday night near Vice President Kamala Harris' rally on charges of assaulting a police officer.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the arrests occurred around 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of 17th Street and Constitution Avenue, close to the Ellipse, where the vice president was speaking.

According to police, a man and a woman were taken into custody after assaulting an officer, though the officer did not suffer any injuries in the incident.

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith expressed gratitude for the overall peaceful nature of Tuesday evening's events in a statement issued via X.

"Tonight, residents and visitors attended multiple events across the District, where individuals peacefully exercised their First Amendment rights in our nation’s capital," Chief Smith said. "I want to thank the men and women of the Metropolitan Police Department, along with our local and federal partners, for ensuring a safe and secure environment."

Chief Smith noted that while the majority of attendees acted cooperatively, a few individuals did not comply with lawful orders.

"Although two individuals chose to disregard lawful orders and were arrested, the vast majority cooperated fully and enjoyed our city peacefully. We’re grateful for everyone’s cooperation and look forward to welcoming more visitors in the months ahead," she added.