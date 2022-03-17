Two 13-year-old girls reported missing in Prince George's County

Prince George's County police are searching for two missing 13-year-old girls who were last seen over a week ago in Capitol Heights.

The Prince George's County Police Department issued a press release Thursday stating it has been actively investigating the whereabouts of Alaiya Robinson and Jeniah Clayton Bowman since they were reported missing by family on March 7th.

"At this point in our investigation, we believe they left home on their own," PGPD said. "We have confirmed they stayed at the home of a classmate until March 10th. Detectives are following up on every lead, have checked multiple locations, and have conducted dozens of interviews to include with individuals who have seen the teens since March 10th."

PGPD is reaching out to the community for assistance. If anyone in the Capitol Heights community has information on their whereabouts, reach out to law enforcement officials via 301-516-5230.

Police say they will continue to allocate investigators and resources to this search until the teenagers are located.

"Their wellbeing is our only priority," PGPD said.